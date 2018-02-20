What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Lindsey Vonn’s moment, ladies short program, USA men’s hockey

It’s down to the homestretch in PyeongChang — and we’ve finally arrived at the moment Lindsey Vonn has been waiting eight years for.

Vonn goes for gold in the women’s downhill in Primetime tonight, along with the ladies figure skating competition beginning with the short program. Also, the U.S. men’s hockey team meets the Czech Republic in a quarterfinal clash at 10 p.m. ET, while medals are awarded in five different events.

Lindsey Vonn headlines the women’s downhill, an event in which she won gold in Vancouver before being forced to miss the Sochi Olympics due to injury. Mikaela Shiffrin will not be racing in this event, skipping the downhill to focus on the super combined, which will take place on Wednesday. Vonn, Breezy Johnson, Laurenne Ross, Alice Merryweather, Stacy Cook and Alice McKennis will represent the United States. Top medal contenders other than Vonn include Italy’s Sofia Goggia, Austria’s Stephanie Vernier and Ramona Siebenhofer, and Tina Weirather of Lichenstein, who won the bronze medal in super-G.

Catch Americans Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen in the ladies’ short program. OAR’s Yevgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova are friends off the ice, but foes on it, as they face off as gold medal favorites in the event. Americans Tennell and Nagasu already have Olympic medals from their performances in the team event earlier in the Games. Tennell’s short program should be well received in PyeongChang — it will be set to music from South Korean blockbuster Taegukgi. You should remember Nagasu — she’s the one who landed the tripel Axel in the team event, making history as the first U.S. woman to do so in Olympic competition. Nagasu and Medvedeva have the same short program music but different arrangements. Meanwhile, Chen took a personal approach to her short program and choreographed it herself.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia will be in an intense battle for the gold medal, but don’t count out any of the American ladies to shake up the competition and claim the third spot on the podium.

Men’s big air kicks off as well with qualifying runs. Canadian duo Max Parrot and Mark McMorris have dominated this event in recent years, and both are gold medal contenders. Parrot took home the silver in slopestyle while McMorris claimed bronze. However, don’t count out fellow Canadian Marcus Kleveland: He won back-to-back silver medals in big air at the X-Games, and in 2017, he was the first ever to land a quad cork 1800 in competition. Team USA will be represented by Chris Corning, who won back-to-back gold medals in slopestyle at the Junior World Championships in 2016 and 2017, and Red Gerard, who already won a surprise gold medal at these Olympics in men’s slopestyle.

Finally, take a look back at short track and the first two women’s bobsled runs—where the Nigerian and Jamaican teams made their Olympic debuts. South Korea looked to defend its 2014 gold medal on home soil in the 3000m short-track relay.

Watch on TV: NBC 8p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports App: Stream LIVE here at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Hockey

It’s getting down to the wire in the hockey tournament in PyeongChang. The men’s teams face elimination games in the quarterfinals.

The United States finally solved its scoring problem last night as Team USA lit the lamp five times to defeat Slovakia 5-1. Ryan Donato had a pair of goals in the win, and Troy Terry picked up three assists. The U.S will face off against the Czech Republic tonight, and the winner will advance to the semifinals to take on the victor between OAR and Norway. The Norwegians won their first Olympic game since 1994 in the qualification playoff against Slovenia, but they will be hard-pressed to make it two in a row against gold-medal favorite OAR.

Meanwhile, teenage sensationi Eeli Tolvanen looks to add to his tournament-leading nine points against Canada, while Sweden and Germany face off against each other for the second time this month. The Swedes triumphed in a 1-0 nailbiter in the preliminary round, and they will hope for a repeat result with a semifinal berth on the line.

Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal

Czech Republic vs. USA: Stream LIVE here at 10:10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

OAR vs. Norway: Stream LIVE here at 2:40 a.m ET / 11:40 p.m. PT

Canada vs. Finland: Stream LIVE here at 7:10 a.m. ET / 4:10 a.m PT

Sweden vs. Germany: Stream LIVE here at 7:10 a.m. ET / 4:10 a.m. PT

The medal games are set in the women’s tournament. The U.S. and Canada will have their long-awaited rematch in the gold-medal game. Finland and OAR will play for the bronze medal. Each team is coming off a 5-0 loss but will put those games behind to battle it out for a medal. Both Finland and OAR had found their offensive groove late in the tournament before being blanked in the semifinals. Expect the bronze medal matchup to be a hard-fought game as each team spends all the gas left in the tank.

Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game

Finland vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia stream LIVE here at 2:40 a.m. ET / 11:40 p.m. PT

Curling

The men’s and women’s round robin tournaments are nearing an end.

The United States has found itself in a do-or-die situation. In order to have a chance at a spot in the semifinals, Team USA must win its match tonight against Great Britain. A huge win over Switzerland last time out was exactly what the U.S needed. Great Britain is coming into the match hot as it defeated Norway 10-3.

The U.S. women are currently tied with Great Britain for fifth place in the round robin standings after a loss to South Korea.

Men’s Round Robin

DEN vs CAN: Stream LIVE here at 12:05 a.m. ET / 9:05 p.m PT

GBR vs USA: Stream LIVE here at 12:05 a.m. ET / 9:05 p.m PT

SWE vs NOR: Stream LIVE here at 12:05 a.m. ET / 9:05 p.m PT

KOR vs JPN: Stream LIVE here at 12:05 a.m. ET / 9:05 p.m PT

Women’s Round Robin

KOR vs OAR: Stream LIVE here at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT

SWE vs CHN: Stream LIVE here at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT

SUI vs DEN: Stream LIVE here at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT

CAN vs GBR: Stream LIVE here at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT

SWE vs USA: Stream LIVE here at 6:05 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

SUI vs JPN: Stream LIVE here at 6:05 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

OAR vs CAN: Stream LIVE here at 6:05 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

KOR vs DEN: Stream LIVE here at 6:05 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

Snowboarding

Watch men’s big air qualifying in Primetime as Chris Corning and Red Gerard look to turn heads in the event’s first-ever Olympic edition.

Men’s big air qualifying: Stream LIVE here at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Figure Skating

Catch the entire ladies short program in Primetime tonight, featuring Bradie Tennell, Karen Chen, Mirai Nagasu, Yevgenia Medvedeva, Alina Zagitova, Carolina Kostner, Gabrielle Daleman, Satoko Miyahara and many others.

Ladies’ short program: Stream LIVE here at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

Watch Lindsey Vonn go for gold live in Primetime in the women’s downhill.

Women’s downhill: Stream LIVE here at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Freestyle Skiing

France dominated ski cross in Sochi: Jean Frederic Chapuis, Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol took home the gold, silver and bronze, respectively. There was quite the controversy surrounding their finish, though. Canadian officials claimed that the trio wore aerodynamic suits that gave them an illegal advantage in the final. The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the claim and allowed the skiers to keep their medals. The French won 15 medals in Sochi, which was their highest medal count at any Olympic Games. The trio is looking to sweep the podium again here in PyeongChang.

Men’s ski cross seeding runs: Stream LIVE here at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Men’s ski cross finals: Stream LIVE here at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT

Cross-Country

The U.S. has never won a medal in women’s cross-country skiing, but this event could offer the Americans one of their best chances to end the drought Four-time world medalist Jessie Diggins will anchor Team USA. Meanwhile, on the men’s side, the U.S. has several strong and experienced freestyle sprinters, including two-time Olympian Simi Hamilton and three-time Olympian Andy Newell. The Americans aren’t favored to stand on the podium, but they could be a dark horse while Norway and Italy headline the international field.

Men’s/Women’s team sprint semifinals: Stream LIVE here at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

Men’s/Women’s team sprint finals: Stream LIVE here at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT

Speed Skating

The Netherlands and Japan are the favorites in both the men’s and women’s team pursuits. The United States finally caught a break, as Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello were able to advance into the fourth and final spot for the team pursuit semifinals. In its first time racing together, the U.S. squad has a good shot at making it to the podium. The Americans will face off against the Dutch women. The Netherlands set a new Olympic record in the qualification heats, breaking its own record from Sochi. Japan and Canada will meet in the other semifinal.

Men’s/Women’s team pursuit finals: Stream LIVE here at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m PT

Bobsled

Elana Meyers Taylor took home the silver four years ago in Sochi, and she looks to improve here in PyeongChang. Jamie Greubel Poser claimed bronze in 2014. Nigeria and Jamaica are looking to take home the first medal for their respective countries in bobsled.

Women: Runs 3-4: Stream LIVE here at 6:40 a.m. ET / 3:40 a.m. PT