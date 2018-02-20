Woman Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Impersonate Officer for Chick-fil-A Discount

A Georgia woman allegedly took her love for Chick-fil-A to new — and fraudulent — heights.

Tara Marie Solem, of Marietta, has been charged with impersonating an officer to get a discount at the establishment in July.

Solem first went through the drive-thru to try to convince them of her “credentials,” and when that didn’t work, she went inside and flashed a silver badge to management, telling them she was working undercover, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

During the confrontation, Solem cursed in front of customers, including children, according to a warrant.

“She stated that she was undercover and that for them asking her to be in uniform would blow her cover and [possibly] get her killed,” according to the arrest warrant cited by the New York Post.

Solem allegedly also called the fast-food chain’s corporate offices in Atlanta to complain, giving her name as “Agent Solem” before changing her story and claiming to be an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Police were called after the situation escalated and she was arrested on charges of impersonating an officer and disorderly conduct, reports said.

