Woman records herself destroying handgun

NEW HAVEN, CT (WTNH) – Amanda Meyer grew up around guns, but the recent mass shootings made her want to get rid of her pistol. Not only did she turn it over to New Haven police this morning, but she also made sure no one else would ever use it.

“So, what makes you want to surrender your firearm?” asked the New Haven police officer as he sat on a bench with Meyer, filling out a form. She had already handed him the pieces of metal that used to be her Sig Sauer pistol. Meyer has been thinking about getting rid of her gun for a while.

“Just because gun violence in this country is getting out of control and there’s really no need for people to have semiautomatic weapons,” Meyer said.

When she finally decided to get rid of her Sig Sauer pistol, she made a video and put it on Facebook.

“And I really like this gun, but you know what I like more is when people don’t get killed,” she says, looking into the camera.

And to make sure her gun would never kill anyone, she took a power saw to it, cutting it up into pieces.

“The only way that I can know for sure that this gun will never hurt anyone is if it doesn’t exist,” she says on the video.

Meyer is certainly not the only one who feels that way. Facebook and Twitter are full of pictures and videos of people chopping up their guns with the hashtag “#oneless,” as in one less gun. Mostly, they are chopping up AR-15s, the rifle used in so many of these mass shootings.

Some of these mass shootings have been very personal for Amanda. Her cousin was at last year’s Las Vegas concert just before a gunman killed 58 people. Meyer herself was teaching at a school in Westport the day of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

The shooting of 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida was the last straw for her. Well, really it was the rhetoric she saw from gun owners on social media after that shooting. Now that she no longer is a gun owner herself, she has become the target of that rhetoric.

“Things like I hope someone breaks into your house to show you why you needed that gun,” she said of the on-line comments she has received. “So some people are actively hoping for someone to come into my house and kill me.”

Now that her gun is in pieces, and those pieces are in the hands of the New Haven police, she says she feels relieved.

“You own a killing machine that’s made for that purpose, and so just to not have to worry about it anymore and not be sort of saddled down with this is really liberating,” Meyer said.

So far, she has managed to be very nice and polite to all the online trolls. As for real life, she has a very big dog and she is competitive powerlifter, so she can take care of herself.