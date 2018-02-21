2 Bison Frolic in the Snow as Flurries Hit the Oklahoma City Zoo

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

It’s not every day that these two bison get to frolic in snow, but when flurries hit the Oklahoma City area this week, Mary Ann and Ginger couldn’t help but enjoy it.

The two bovines living at the Oklahoma City Zoo were captured in a video dashing around their enclosure as snowflakes fell on their fur.

“We got a few inches of snow across the Oklahoma City metro yesterday and yes, our two female bison, Mary Ann and Ginger, were loving the flurries,” zoo spokeswoman Candice Rennels told InsideEdition.com. 

The sudden burst of excitement may have been inspired by 17-year-old Ginger’s adventurous side. She somehow wandered away from her primary habitat last year, and zookeepers had to lure her back to her home with Mary Ann using snacks, according to the zoo.

“Though Ginger is not allowed to roam outside her primary habitat, we’re very happy to have quickly brought her back into her home range,” said zoo curator Laura Bottaro.

RELATED STORIES


‘Snow Tornado’ Blows Through Picturesque Alpine Village


Couple Has House-Trained Buffalo Named ‘Wild Thing’ as a Pet: ‘He’s Really a Gentleman’


Woman Freaks Out Hand-Feeding Buffalo with Ginormous Tongue

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s