2 Bison Frolic in the Snow as Flurries Hit the Oklahoma City Zoo

It’s not every day that these two bison get to frolic in snow, but when flurries hit the Oklahoma City area this week, Mary Ann and Ginger couldn’t help but enjoy it.

The two bovines living at the Oklahoma City Zoo were captured in a video dashing around their enclosure as snowflakes fell on their fur.

“We got a few inches of snow across the Oklahoma City metro yesterday and yes, our two female bison, Mary Ann and Ginger, were loving the flurries,” zoo spokeswoman Candice Rennels told InsideEdition.com.

The sudden burst of excitement may have been inspired by 17-year-old Ginger’s adventurous side. She somehow wandered away from her primary habitat last year, and zookeepers had to lure her back to her home with Mary Ann using snacks, according to the zoo.

“Though Ginger is not allowed to roam outside her primary habitat, we’re very happy to have quickly brought her back into her home range,” said zoo curator Laura Bottaro.

