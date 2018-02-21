400-Pound Calf Rescued After Hurricane Harvey Believes She’s a Pet Dog

She may not look or bark like a dog, but the calf rescued from the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey is clearly part of the family.

Meet Harveigh, a 400-pound rescued cow that once lived in the laundry room of a Fulshear, Texas, home.

“When she was a baby, she was so tiny and about the size of a dog so her being in the house wasn’t a big deal,” her owner Tammy Canton, 43, told InsideEdition.com. “Now at 400 pounds, she learned to open the door and let herself in.”

Canton explained the calf was born a few days after Hurricane Harvey hit the area. She was abandoned by her mother shortly after.

“My husband found her standing in our flooded pasture,” Canton said.

She and her husband then set up a cot in their laundry room for the baby cow.

“Keeping her outside wasn’t an option at the time due to the flood and her not having an immune system,” she explained. “She was freezing and shivering. I grabbed warm towels and warmed her up slowly.”

But what was meant to be a temporary stay in the laundry room became her permanent home after she met Sealy, the family’s pit bull, and the two became fast friends.

Harveigh and Sealy can be seen cuddling and jumping for treats together in photos posted to her Facebook page, Harveigh’s Story.

Sealy is just one of seven pet dogs living in the home, but she and Harveigh have a special bond.

Canton explained Harveigh has since outgrown her cot in the laundry room, and they have since built what they call a “cow condo” just outside their home, but it’ll still be a while before Harveigh learns she is a cow — and not a dog.

“She learned to open the door and let herself in,” Canton said. “I don’t let her free roam in the house, just quick visits to come in and say hi to our dogs.”

