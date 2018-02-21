Anna Gasser edges out Jamie Anderson for big air gold

Anna Gasser

With a pair of extremely progressive tricks, Austria’s Anna Gasser has become the first-ever Olympic champion in women’s snowboard big air.

Gasser landed all three of her jumps in the big air final, but it was the last one — a cab double cork 1080 — that knocked Jamie Anderson out of the top spot and gave Gasser the win.

Anderson ended up with a silver medal. It’s her second medal of these Olympics and the third medal of her career.

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott took bronze.

Results

Gold: Anna Gasser (AUT), 185.00
Silver: Jamie Anderson (USA), 177.25
Bronze: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL), 157.50

