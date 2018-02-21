Authorities: Lucasville correction officer taken to hospital after inmate attacks with knife

LUCASVILLE, OH (AP) — A spokeswoman for the union representing Ohio prison workers says an inmate has stabbed a prison guard, sending the guard to a hospital.

The Dayton Daily News reports union spokeswoman Sally Meckling says a guard at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville was stabbed multiple times Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on Wednesday confirmed a “serious inmate on staff assault” at the prison Tuesday. ODRC spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said in an email that correction officer Matthew Mathias remains hospitalized in stable condition, but said she could not provide additional details while the State Highway Patrol investigation continues.

The patrol didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Smith says the prison remains on lockdown.

