Billy Graham, Evangelist Known as ‘America’s Pastor,’ Dead at 99

Billy Graham, the evangelist known as “America’s Pastor,” has died. He was 99.

Graham, who had reportedly been in poor health in recent years, died at his home in Montreat, N.C., Wednesday morning, according to his family.

Graham brought evangelical Christianity into the mainstream with powerful sermons seen by more than 200 million people around the world.

He was heard by crowds in 185 of the world’s 195 countries, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

His biggest ever “crusade” was in Seoul, South Korea, in the 1970s. Over a weekend, more than three million people traveled to see him, including more than one million people for his final service.

He became a spiritual adviser to presidents, developing friendships with Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, the Bushes and Bill Clinton.

He even caught the interest of the Queen of England, whom he visited at Buckingham Palace after she saw him on television.

The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

His final “crusade” was in New York City in 2005.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1989 and suffered from prostate cancer and hydrocephalus, which is fluid on the brain, The Associated Press reported.

His wife of more than 60 years, Ruth, passed away in 2007. They had five children together, including Franklin Graham, also a well-known Christian evangelist.

