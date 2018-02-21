Canadian goaltender Scrivens hurt in Olympic quarterfinal against Finland

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Ben Scrivens Injured

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of – Goaltender Ben Scrivens left Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey quarterfinal against Finland on Wednesday with an injury.

Scrivens was hurt in the second period when an Eric O’Dell check sent a Finnish player crashing into Scrivens.

The Canadian goaltender appeared to skate off the injury and briefly remained in the game, but came out at the next stoppage in play in favour of Kevin Poulin at 4:17 of the period.

Hockey Canada said in a statement that Scrivens suffered an “upper-body injury.”

Scrivens has carried the bulk of Canada’s load in goal at the Pyeongchang Games, but Poulin played in Canada’s 4-0 win over South Korea on Sunday.

