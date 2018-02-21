Chock and Bates talk fall during performance

Jack Doles caught up with USA Ice Dancers, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, to talk about their performance after taking a fall in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

“Things were going really smoothly, but right about the middle of the program our blades clicked and we fell to the ice quite dramatically and it just really, I think, took us by so much surprise that we didn’t even really process what was happening and our instinct was to get up and to continue and to finish the program,” says Bates.

They also said they’d like to redeem themselves in the next four years and that they had a lot more to give.