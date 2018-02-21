Columbus pastors remember Billy Graham as inspiration

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many thought of Reverend Billy Graham as “America’s Pastor,” a “World Changer.” His ministry touched many lives, including pastors and spiritual leaders right here in Central Ohio.

Reverend Leon Troy Sr. now lives a quite life. The 91-year-old retired pastor of Second Baptist Church is a walking history book, but his story begins back in the 1940s, at seminary school at Oberlin College, when the young pastor-in-training met Billy Graham along his studies.

“He is just as plan as an old shoe,” says Troy.

Graham had a team of people helping him lead his crusades.

“From seeds grow millions, and that is the importance, and I was one of those seeds,” says Troy.

Troy continued to follow Graham throughout his ministry as a pastor in Columbus, using some of Graham’s teachings being spoken in his messages.

“He let some of that rub off on us,” said Troy.

Bill Snodgrass, chaplain for Leave A Mark Church and the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, agrees.

“The passing of Dr. Graham is an end of an era,” said Snodgrass.

Snodgrass travels the country with the response team, comforting those dealing with a tragedy.

Wednesday morning he received a text from Graham’s son Franklin.

“The verse that we will be using for his service in his memory is Revolutions 14:13 ‘Blessed are the dead who die in the lord that they may rest from their labors and that their work fallow them.'”