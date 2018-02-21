Five months after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico still needs help

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday marked five months since the devastating Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. Still today, many are left without power and basic necessities.

On Wednesday, students at The Ohio State University collected monetary donations which will be sent to Puerto Rico to help thousands of families.

Maite Pou’s family is one of those without power. She’s a freshman at OSU and says it was scary when she didn’t hear from her family until four days after the hurricane hit.

“It’s indescribable. I felt so anxious. And deep inside, I know I had a feeling they were fine,” said Pou.

She says her mother, father, little brother and her dog live back home in Puerto Rico.

“Honestly it just took such an emotional toll on me. I couldn’t go to class, asked to have a midterm rescheduled. My mind was back home with my family,” said Pou.

Her family was without power for 3 months and even now the power is not reliably back on every day.

“Their lives were completely turned around from not having electricity and not being able to work,” Pou.

That’s why students are coming together to collect monetary donations to try to help the thousands still struggling.

AEP Ohio sent dozens of workers in the past few months to help. Bryan Mason just got back from Puerto Rico on Saturday. He tells me he was there for 39 days.

“Challenging environment. 200 mile an hour plus winds for over a mile and a half. [The] island was pretty much devastated where we was at. Challenging part of our work to get to narrow streets not like here back home. The people of Puerto Rico welcomed us with open arms and it was amazing they all pulled together. Still a lot more work to be done,” said Mason.

Tap here to learn ways to donate to the cause. –  go.osu.edu/HFLove4PR

