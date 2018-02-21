Harmony Project: 500 voices and growing

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In 2009, 100 people signed up to be a part of Harmony Project: a grassroots effort consisting of singers who also wanted to make a difference in Central Ohio.

It wasn’t just about their voices, it was about the passion to be part of something greater than themselves. One of the singers that signed up shortly after the beginning was Sheila Evans.

“I know we can only do so much but to get that message out to people I think it is a positive thing” said Sheila Evans, a tenor in Harmony Project.

The choir become so popular that it doubled, which then led to a wait list. That list became years long until last year when a second choir was formed.

This year, the two choirs have come together and Harmony Project now nearly 500 voices strong.

To learn more about Harmony Project and how you can get involved, visit harmonyproject.com/

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s