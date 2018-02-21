Harmony Project continues its growth in the community

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When Harmony Project started in 2009, director David Brown wanted to bring people together to create “the sound of the community.”

People of all walks of life, raising their voices on stage and pitching in off stage to improve Central Ohio. The idea caught on, and suddenly the choir was so popular that a wait list formed. That waiting list has continued to grow each year.

Last year, the list was so long that a second choir was formed, called the Spirit of Columbus Choir. This change meant people like Holly Cosart, who had been on the wait list for four years, could finally be a part of the movement.

“It’s so exciting. I mean, in the world that we live in now, to be a part of something that is this encouraging; that coming together as one and love can conquer all. It’s like nothing you’ve ever felt,” said Cosart, a soprano in the choir.

This year, the two choirs have come together – making Harmony Project nearly 500 voices strong.

To learn more about Harmony Project and how you can get involved, visit harmonyproject.com/

