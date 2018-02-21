Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 12 at the Olympics

NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

FIRST STAR

Kevin Poulin, Canada: The 27-year-old was called into duty unexpectedly when starting goaltender Ben Scrivens exited the game with a head injury early in the second period. In a win-or-go-home game deadlocked at 0-0, Poulin rose to the challenge, turning away all 15 shots he faced. Every save proved cruical as Canada edged Finland 1-0 to clinch a berth in the semifinals.

SECOND STAR

Patrick Reimer, Germany: Over more than a half-century of Olympic rivlary, Germany had never beaten Sweden. When the Swedes mounted a furious comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit in the quarterfinals, it seemed like that drought would continue. But Reimer had other ideas: He drove to the net during overtime and sneaked the puck over the line to book a semifinal date with Canada.

THIRD STAR

Jim Slater, United States: The tournament has come to an end for the Americans, but Slater’s shorthanded goal turned momentum in the second period. The Czech Republic had three consecutive power plays and dominated the territorial battle, but Brian O’Neil’s pass sprung Slater. The former Atlanta Thrasher raced into the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot to knot the score 2-2. The Czech’s finished off the United States in a shootout, but if it wasn’t for Slater’s effort while killing a penalty, the game would have never gotten that far.

Oliver Jung contributed to this story