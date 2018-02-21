How to Care for Skin in the Winter Months: Get the No7 Offer

The winter weather may be tough, but it doesn’t need to be tough on your skin.

Inside Edition teamed up with No7 and its dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu for her tips on how to care for skin in the colder months.

Twins Jenni and Amanda told her they wanted firmer skin and an even skin tone. They also said they’re concerned about wrinkles.

“Since the skin on your face is extra dry and sensitive during the winter, I recommend a cleansing oil that will remove makeup but won’t strip your skin of moisture,” Dr. Chiu said.

“Although it’s not always sunny in the wintertime, I still recommend my patients wear SPF every day to protect their skin from harmful rays that can contribute to uneven skin tone.”

She continued, “Finally, I recommend my patients use No7’s Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum as it has three clinically proven results: It evens out skin tone, visibly firms the skin, and No7’s clinical testing found that 89 percent of women showed a visible reduction in the appearance of wrinkles.”

