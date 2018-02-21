Inspectors find roaches at Licking County restaurant

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — For most of us, they’re the last thing you want to see crawling around inside a restaurant.

Cockroaches!

During a recent inspection at Bombay Gardens Indian Cuisines in Heath, the Licking County Health Department eye-balled roaches – both dead and alive – throughout the facility.

The manager told NBC 4 Investigative Reporter Tom Sussi, that he called an exterminator. A follow-up inspection is scheduled this week.

The Delaware County Health Department literally told a Sunbury restaurant to clean up its act.

During a recent inspection, 14 violations, six of them critical, were uncovered at PJ’s Original Family Restaurant.

The majority of the issues centered on a lack of cleanliness. In their report, the inspector wrote, “Please work on overall cleanliness of facility.”

Owner Tony Eisnnicher told Sussi, “This does not make me happy.” He said, “I want to be above the standards the health department sets and the state sets.”

Eisnniecher said he and his staff are giving the building a deep cleaning, from top to bottom.