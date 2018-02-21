Korean paper art Hanji makes great souvenir from Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) — Olympic fans from around the world are getting crafty in PyeongChang.

They are taking part in a traditional Korean art form called Hanji. It’s is a type of traditional Korean paper that uses the bark of a mulberry tree.

“All of Korea knows about that paper,” said Jiyeong Choi, a PyeongChang resident.

And visitors from other countries seem to love this art form as well.

Unlike origami, Choi said Hanji is different.

“It is more strong and longer than any other paper,” she said.

Koreans of all ages and genders take part in this hobby, according to Choi.

Ancient Koreans usually made Hanji during the winter because it was easier to handle than in the hot summer. They also believed that it was important to choose a good day with a nice sky to start making Hanji.

Fans at the Winter Olympics believe it makes a great souvenir.