For more than two decades, the disability severance payments of combat-injured veterans have been improperly taxed. In 2016, a new federal law passed, guaranteeing these severance payments won’t ever be taxed again… and allowing those veterans to get paid back on the taxes they paid.

Liberty Tax is offering help to those eligible veterans by filing their amended returns, for free.

