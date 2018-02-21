Michigan one-year-old found dead in standing water

FAIRPLAIN TWP., OH (AP) — Michigan State Police say a 1-year-old girl has been found dead in standing water in her backyard.

They say the toddler walked away from her house Wednesday morning and entered the standing water from heavy rains and snowmelt in central Michigan’s Fairplain Township.

Police say the parents were home when officers arrived. Child Protective Services is also investigating the death.

The child’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities say heavy rains and wintry weather have contributed to at least six other deaths in Illinois, Kansas and Nebraska since Monday.