Ohio auditor: Continue marijuana program despite ‘multiple’ flaws

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state auditor says Ohio should continue its medical marijuana program despite “multiple” flaws in selecting grower applicants.

Republican Auditor David Yost says the program’s flaws should be handled by administrative appeals or lawsuits.

At issue is the Department of Commerce’s admission last week that a scoring error led to a company’s inadvertent exclusion from the proposed list of the dozen big marijuana growers in Ohio’s new program.

The agency says it identified the mistake after Yost expressed concern that two employees had complete access to the scoring data.

The agency offered to put the program on hold. Yost said in Wednesday’s letter it’s too late for that. He urged the agency to get advice from the Ohio Attorney General.