COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police say one person is dead after a sedan and a Gordon Food Service semi truck crashed on the northeast side of Columbus.

The crash happened on Cleveland Avenue at the intersection of Lamont Avenue around 11:40am Wednesday. Police have not yet released any information about the victim.

Cleveland Avenue is closed at Melrose Avenue.

