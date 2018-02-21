Parkland School Shooting: Examining the Psychology of Accused Gunman Nikolas Cruz

The motives behind what led accused Parkland, Fla., school shooter Nikolas Cruz to open fire at his former high school may never be known, but experts say doctors may be able to learn more about mass killings by studying the 19-year-old’s fixation on violence.

Unlike many other mass school shooters like Columbine triggermen Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, and Newtown shooter Adam Lanza, Cruz didn’t kill himself.

Klebold and Harris turned their guns on themselves after slaughtering 13 people at the Littleton, Colo., high school in 1999.

Lanza killed himself after slaying 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012.

Seung-Hui Cho also ended his own life after slaying 32 in a rampage at Virginia Tech in April 2007.

Yale University forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee says Cruz’s prenatal care is something that should be examined. He was adopted at birth.

Dr. Lee believes some of his facial features and disposition may have been a result of fetal alcohol syndrome.

“They have him as a case study,” she told Inside Edition. “Biological factors play a role; he has some features that show he may have been exposed to alcohol in the womb.”

She added: “From his facial features he looks rather small to me and some of his behaviors and lack of impulse control that may have led to violent acts.”

When asked whether she believes Cruz will come forward and explain why he carried out the shooting, she said that most of the time, the shooter doesn’t even know.

“Someone who is still in the development stage — the brain doesn’t fully develop until the mid-20s,” she added.

Dr. Lee examined video of Cruz during his brief courtroom appearance Monday. His head was bowed the entire time and he never once looked up.

She says having his head down showed a lack of social contact, and “probably a lack of trust.”

The family that took Cruz in after the death of his mother says they were not aware of his many contacts with the department of family services and that he’d seemed timid and quiet to them.

Cruz has admitted to Wednesday’s shootings, where 17 people were murdered, police say.

Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, whose office is representing Cruz, said the teenager will likely plead guilty if prosecutors agree not to seek the death penalty.

