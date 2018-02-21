Photos: U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall ended the U.S. women’s medal drought in cross-country skiing when they edged out Sweden and Norway for the gold in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold
U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: White House ‘die-in’
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Four arrested in Hocking Co. drug bust
-
PHOTOS: John-Henry Krueger wins silver in 1000m
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
PHOTOS: Lea Ann Parsley
-
PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
-
Mikala Shiffrin dominates Giant Slalom
-
Team USA falls to Slovenia
-
Troopers seize nearly $200K worth of marijuana