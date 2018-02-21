Pleasant Local Schools dismiss early after threatening note found in high school bathroom

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Pleasant Local Schools dismissed early on Wednesday after a threatening note was left in a school bathroom, according to Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey.

The note, found in a girl’s bathroom stall around 9:07am, warned of a school shooting at 10am.

All school buildings dismissed early as a precaution, according to a representative from Bailey’s office.

There are no suspects.

