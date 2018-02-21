Police identify suspects in shooting deaths of pregnant woman, man in Hilltop home

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified two suspects accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman and a man in a Hilltop home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:43pm, January 1, officers were called to the 600 block of S. Hague Avenue and the report of a shooting.

Marlazia Jones-Mattox

When officers arrived on scene, they found Keith Brian Williams III, 23, Marlazia Jones-Mattox, 21, and an unidentified 15-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones-Mattox, who was reportedly 35 weeks pregnant, was transported to Mt. Carmel West Hospital where she died from her injuries. Doctors were able to deliver the baby boy, who survived.

The teenage boy was also taken to Mt. Carmel West Hospital with severe permanent injuries, and has yet to be interviewed by officers due to his injuries.

Police have identified the suspects in the shooting as Christian Daequan Dillion, 19, and Mario Marshawn Wade, 18, as the suspects in the shooting. Police continue to search for both suspects, but have filed murder charges against each.

Police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s