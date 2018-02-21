Students walk out of school to remember, protest

Florida Rep. Kristin Jacobs talks with student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the hallway at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Feb 21, 2018. The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are in town to lobby the Florida Legislature after a shooting that left 17 dead at their school. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — A number of students at a Florida high school walked out of their classrooms to remember the 17 students killed last week at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The students at Western High School in Davie, Florida, were also protesting gun violence during the walkout Wednesday morning.

Florida Sen. Lauren Book, center, leads student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as they march to the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018. The students are in town to lobby the Florida Legislature to push a ban on the assault-style rifle used to kill over a dozen people a week ago. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Students carried large signs, each listing the name of a school where a shooting has taken place, along with the date of the shooting and the number of dead. Others carried signs with #NeverAgain.

Students at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida planned short walkouts Wednesday, the one week anniversary of the deadly shooting.

Kirsten Anderson, a sophomore at Western High, told NBC6 that students will be signing a large banner, which will be taken to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High to offer support to students and teachers.

