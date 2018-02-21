(KPRC) For the second time in less than two months, one of the Palomino quarter horses belonging to the Brock family has been killed on the family’s Liberty County, Texas ranch.

Two horses were shot in the head less than two months apart.

Camie Brock received a phone call Monday from her son, saying Sunshine was shot and bleeding. Brock said when she arrived home, her daughter’s horse was still warm.

Arian, 5, understands what happened to her second horse. She just doesn’t understand why.

Arian named the horse Sunshine in January after it was delivered from a rescue group. It was donated to her after her first horse, Sonny, was shot and killed in December.

“She’s confused but yet she just wants someone to, she wants them to get in trouble is her words,” Brock said.

Brock would like whoever is killing her animals to be put in jail. Her family is offering a $1,000 reward leading to that person’s conviction. Brock said that person doesn’t need to harm another defenseless animal.

