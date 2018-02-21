Upper Arlington students host walkout to remember Florida shooting victims

By Published:
WCMH photo/Ted Hart

UPPER ARLINGTON (WCMH) — Several hundred students at Upper Arlington High School walked out of the building at noon on Wednesday joining thousands of other students across the country in remembering the 17 people killed last week in a school shooting in Florida.

The walkout was organized by 17-year-old Clare Driscoll and 16-year-old Dylan Carlson-Sirvend, both juniors at Upper Arlington.

“What I think we want the nation to know and what we want people here to know is that all students want to see change,” Carlson-Sirvend said. “They want to know that they’re being protected.”

Upper Arlington school superintendent Paul Imhof said the administration embraced the students’ desire to have their voices heard.

“It has to stop and if it’s the kids who lead us, that’s great,” Imhof said. “But we need to come together as communities and do everything we can at the local, state and national levels to keep our kids safe.”

The walkout at Upper Arlington lasted 17 minutes. The names of the 17 victims in Florida were read aloud followed by a period of silence.

“We live in a reality where students and teachers are coming to school thinking of the hypotheticals of what could happen in a mass shooting,” Carlson-Sirvend said.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to take some time but with persistence and continued effort I think we can make a difference.”

A similar noontime walkout took place at Dublin’s Scioto High School. And at Grove City High School, some students gathered in the gymnasium for a moment of silence and a discussion about how to participate in a movement for change.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s