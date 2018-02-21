WATCH: Icy driveway stymies Oklahoma girl

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) – A security camera caught an Oklahoma girl having a little trouble getting the garbage can up her driveway.

For nearly two minutes, the girl, named Alexis, tries and tries to make it up her ice-covered driveway. She seems to get stuck in one place, about halfway to her home.

After several attempts, she nearly fell on her face. She and the garbage can eventually make it back to the house.

“Way to stay determined Alexis!” KFOR said on Facebook. The TV station’s assignment manager shared the video.