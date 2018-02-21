What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: USA vs. Canada gold medal rematch, Vonn and Shiffrin go head to head

There is still plenty of action going on in PyeongChang.

For the fifth time in six Olympics, the United States and Canada will face off for the gold medal in women’s hockey. Team USA is looking for its first gold medal in 20 years: It last won gold in 1998, when women’s hockey was first introduced to the Games. Meanwhile, the Canadians have frequented the top spot on the podium, as they are looking to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin will both compete in the women’s combined and the men’s curling semifinals are also on the schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s events and all the ways you can watch.

Tonight in Primetime

For the first time in these Olympics, American superstars Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin will go head to head in the women’s combined. Neither has won an Olympic medal in the event, but we will see if Shiffrin can add to her gold in the super-G and if Vonn can get back on the podium after earning bronze in the downhill. Meanwhile, the men will be jockeying for medals in slalom, as Austria’s Marcel Hirscher looks to earn his third gold medal in PyeongChang.

Moving on to freestyle skiing: All four Americans advanced to the halfpipe final, and a U.S. podium sweep could very well happen. Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater Wallace finished 1-2-3 in the qualifying round, and despite falling on his first run, David Wise took a conservative approach on his second run that landed him in eighth place. The Americans will face a tough international field. In particular, France, Canada and New Zealand could spoil a potential U.S. medal sweep. The Kiwi trio of Nico Porteous and brothers Beau-James and Byron Wells all put up impressive runs in the qualifier. The Flying Frenchman, aka Kevin Rolland, finished in sixth place, and Canada’s Mike Riddle (who won silver in Sochi) and Noah Bowman will also be tough competition for the U.S.

Finally, look back on the final two runs of women’s bobsled, as well as Team USA’s pursuit of its first-ever cross-country medal in the women’s team sprint.

Watch on TV: NBC 8p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports app: Stream LIVE here at 8p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT

Hockey

It’s been a long four years, but tonight, Team USA gets its shot at redemption. In what is one of the most heated rivalries in the Olympic Games, two teams will lay it all out on the ice tonight: U.S. vs. Canada for the gold medal in women’s hockey.

Sounds familiar, right? These two teams have a long-standing rivalry on the international stage. The U.S has dominated at the World Championships, winning four straight titles over its rival, but Canada has won four straight Olympic gold medals—beating the U.S. the final three of those times.

There’s more than just a medal on the line: there’s four years of bragging rights, too. After a heartbreaking loss in Sochi, the American women entered PyeongChang with a gold-or-bust mentality.

The lineups for each team feature a lot of familiar faces: Ten women on the U.S squad won the silver in Sochi, and six of them also settled for second in Vancouver.

You don’t want to miss what is sure to be an intense, back-and-forth matchup between the top talents in the game.

Gold Medal Game

United States vs. Canada: Watch on NBCSN or stream LIVE here at 11:10p.m. ET / 8:10p.m. PT

Curling

The round robin tournament has concluded. There will be a new team atop the podium in the women’s tournament this year as Canada lost 6-5 to Great Britain and is officially out of medal contention. For the first time since curling was introduced atthe Winter Games, Canadian women will not compete for a medal. Their compatriots on the men’s side will look to pick up the slack as they take on John Shuster and the United States. The winner of that game will face Sweden, Great Britain or Switzerland for the gold medal—the Swedes will find out who they play in the semifinal Wednesday night as Great Britain and Switzerland clash in a tie-breaker.

Tie-Breaker Games

Men- GBR vs. SUI: Stream LIVE here at 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

Men’s Semifinals

USA vs. CAN: Stream LIVE here at 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

SWE vs. GBR/SUI: Stream LIVE here at 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

After winning gold in the giant slalom and men’s combined, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher looks to make it three in the slalom. Can Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin lock up two podium spots in the women’s combined?

Men’s Slalom Run 1: Stream LIVE here at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT

Men’s Slalom Run 2: Stream LIVE here at 11:30p.m. ET / 8:30p.m. PT

Women’s Combined Downhill: Stream LIVE here at 9:30p.m. ET / 6:30p.m. PT

Women’s Combined Slalom: Stream LIVE here at 1:00a.m. ET / 10:00p.m. PT

Snowboarding

Austria’s Anna Gasser is the favorite heading into the women’s big air final after posting the top score in qualifying. The entire field is strong, however, so look for the Japanese duo of Yuka Fujimori and Reira Iwabuchi to push Gasser to her limit. A trio of Americans—Jessika Jenson, Julia Marino and slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson—will try to make some noise as well in the event’s Olympic debut.

Women’s snowboarding big air: Stream LIVE here at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Freestyle Skiing

A stacked U.S team led by David Wise enters the men’s halfpipe final with a potential podium sweep on the horizon. While there’s no Americans taking part in the women’s ski cross seeding runs tonight, you can still watch a compelling showdown between Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund, the reigning world champion, and three-time world medalist Fanny Smith of Switzerland. Canadian Marielle Thompson was the gold medal winner in Sochi.

Women’s ski cross seeding runs: Stream LIVE here at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final: Stream LIVE here at 9:30p.m. ET / 6:30p.m. PT

Nordic Combined

Germany swept the podium in the large hill, and they’re looking to earn another gold in the team event. Johannes Rydzek, Fabian Reissle and Eric Frenzel are the cream of the crop, and they proved that in yesterday’s event. Norway’s Jorgen Graabak and Jan Schmid will be looking to bounce back in the team event: The two underperformed in the normal hill, faultering on the ski jump and finishing in 15th and 16th place.

Team Large Hill Ski Jump: Stream LIVE here at 2:30a.m. ET / 11:30p.m. PT

Team Large Hill 4x5km Cross-Country: Stream LIVE here at 5:00a.m. ET / 2:00a.m. PT

Short Track

In the men’s 500m, Sjinke Knegt looks to win the Netherlands’ first short-track gold in PyeongChang while Hungarian brothers Liu Shaolin Sandor and Liu Shaoang have the potential to share the podium. The women’s 1000m marks Elise Christie’s last chance to match her Worlds title with an Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, the men race in a team 5000m relay. The Americans are looking to improve on their Sochi silver, but a strong South Korean team will have the home crowd at its back. The Netherlands won the 2017 Worlds title, and Canada, which won this even in the last two World Cups, will have an extra incentive as it is led by Charles Hamelin, who is likely to retire following the conclusion of the Games.

Men’s 500m, Women’s 1000m, Men’s 5000m Relay Final: Stream LIVE here at 5:00a.m. ET / 2:00a.m. PT

Biathlon

Germany is the frontrunner in the women’s 4x6km relay after winning the world title in 2017, while Ukraine looks to defend its gold medal from Sochi. Catch the entire event in full featuring Team USA’s Susan Dunklee, Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier, and France’s Marie Dorin Habert.

Women’s 4x6km Relay: Stream LIVE here at 6:15a.m. ET / 3:15a.m. PT