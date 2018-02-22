10-year-old leaves note and money to support teacher before walkout

WVNS Published: Updated:
Shannon Franks Dinges/Facebook

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia teacher walked into her classroom on Tuesday to find a sweet note and surprise sitting on her desk.

Shannon Dinges, who is a teacher at South Jefferson Elementary, said she found a note neatly folded with money inside. The note said “my mom told me why we have no school on Thursday and Friday.”

The note was placed on her desk two days before a state-wide teacher walkout to protest for better pay and benefits.

“I had to fight back tears as I called the student to my desk and graciously thanked him for his generosity and kindness,” Dinges wrote in a Facebook post. “He just wanted to help and just like that I am reminded (in the midst of all the turmoil in our education system right now) why I go to school everyday. Why I love my job.”

Dinges said the note and money was from one of her students.  “How can a 10-year old-boy better understand, be more compassionate to a teacher’s needs and reach down into his very own pocket to try to find an answer… better than our adult, educated, elected leaders?” Dinges wrote.

Dinges said the student refused to take the money back so she has to hide it in a thank you card.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s