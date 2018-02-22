As Melania Trump Is Shunned by Women’s Mags, Could Politics Be to Blame?

Is Melania Trump being shunned by the fashion world?

The first lady is yet to appear on the cover of any major women’s magazines and her husband’s politics may be partly to blame.

She has been first lady for more than a year. In past administrations, the first lady would have already been splashed all over the national publications.

Just four months after Michelle Obama became first lady, she was on the cover of Vogue. In the eight years of her husband’s presidential term, she appeared on the front of the magazine three times in total. She was also pictured on the covers of Essence, Good Housekeeping and Glamour.

Hillary Clinton also got the Vogue treatment when she was first lady, and Laura Bush made the cover of Ladies Home Journal and People.

As a former model, Melania Trump can certainly add glamour to any cover, but one possible problem for magazine editors is her desire for privacy.

Vogue’s powerful editor, Anna Wintour, was a major supporter of Michelle Obama and threw her support behind Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid for the White House.

Last year, when Wintour was asked by the Wall Street Journal about Melania Trump coverage, she said: “We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue, and I can’t imagine that this time would be any different.”

