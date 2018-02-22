Cameron Kasky Challenges Sen. Marco Rubio to Stop Taking Donations From NRA

A teen who was among the survivors of last week’s massacre at a Florida’s high school appeared on national television Wednesday night, when he took Sen. Marco Rubio to task over campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association.

“So Sen. Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future?” asked Cameron Kasky at a CNN town hall meeting.

Rubio did not directly answer the question. Instead, the junior senator from Florida said, “The influence of these groups comes not from money — the influence comes from the millions of people that agree with the agenda.”

Rubio, a Republican, appeared at the event with Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Ted Deutch, both Democrats.

The lawmakers met with students, faculty and family members affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were gunned down on Feb. 14.

After Rubio’s pivot, Kasky, 17, pressed him again.

“So right now in the name of 17 people, you cannot ask the NRA to keep their money out of your campaign?”

Again, Rubio would not give a direct answer.

“I think in the name of 17 people, I can pledge to you that I will support any law that will prevent a killer like this,” the former presidential candidate said.

According to reports, Kasky was at the school to pick up his little brother, who has autism, when cops say Nikolas Cruz opened fire with a semi-automatic assault rifle.

Kasky said he and his brother were lucky enough to hide in a room as Cruz was allegedly shooting.

