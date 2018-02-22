Cocaine, marijuana seized by Whitehall police

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH )– Whitehall authorities executed a search warrant and found multiple illegal substances and guns.

According to the Whitehall police department, the department’s narcotics unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on the 2300 block of Melrose Avenue in Columbus.

Detectives seized $16,568 in cash, 71 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, and four firearms. One firearm had been stolen.

Samuel Berhane was apprehended in the home and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Anyone with information may Text-A-Tip to the Whitehall Police Department at 614-440-4853.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s