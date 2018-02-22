Cocaine, marijuana seized by Whitehall police

COLUMBUS (WCMH )– Whitehall authorities executed a search warrant and found multiple illegal substances and guns.

According to the Whitehall police department, the department’s narcotics unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on the 2300 block of Melrose Avenue in Columbus.

Detectives seized $16,568 in cash, 71 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, and four firearms. One firearm had been stolen.

Samuel Berhane was apprehended in the home and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Anyone with information may Text-A-Tip to the Whitehall Police Department at 614-440-4853.