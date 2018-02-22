Columbus students rally at Statehouse for action on gun violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Since the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school where a former student killed 17, students across the nation are joining their peers in solidarity, saying they no longer feel safe in their classrooms.

The youth-led rally is the first of many rallies and protests the students say are to bring change. Students from multiple schools protested at the Ohio Statehouse, wanting lawmakers to hear their message loud and clear.

The group of students says enough is enough when it comes to gun violence.

“Tangible legislation instead of empty condolence. We are tired of hearing thoughts and prayers because clearly thoughts and prayers alone are not effective,” said Julia Allwein, a Senior at Columbus Alternative High School.

The motto for Thursday’s rally is, Policy and change over thoughts and prayers.”

Led by seniors Julia Allwein and Kanyinsola Oye, along with members of the Amnesty International Columbus Alternative School Chapter, these students say they aren’t going to wait for the next mass shooting to terrorize another school.

“Just this week, I was in my study hall. I was wondering what am I going to do if a shooter comes into my school,” said Oye.

“I think we need to address the problem where it starts, which is how are they getting these guns? And how can we prevent that in the future?” said Allwein.

A national student walkout is scheduled March 14th