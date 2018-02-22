‘Dangerous wanted man’ sought by Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office

By Published:
William L. Hartman (Coshocton County Sheriff's Office)

COSHOCTON, OH (WCMH) —  The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that is described as ‘ very dangerous.’

According to the Sheriff’s office, a pursuit started by the US Marshals Service came to an end in Coshocton County on Township Road 110 in Linton Township.

Stacie L. Bradford, 41, was arrested on a felony warrant from Cambridge.

The driver, identified as William L. Hartman, 42, of Coshocton, ran into a large wooded area. Multiple agencies were unable to find him.

Hartman is wanted on several Felony Warrants, including weapons charges and aggravated drug trafficking charges.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office or the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

