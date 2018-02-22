Flooding remains a concern as more rain comes to Central Ohio

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Widespread flooding is occurring from Texas to Michigan from a combination of persistent, periodic heavy rain and snow melt in northern areas.

A springlike pattern with a deep dip in the jet stream over the West is drawing tropical moisture northward from the Pacific along relatively stationary frontal boundary draped across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

At least three deaths have been reported and water rescues have been commonplace.

In Indiana, AP reported serious flooding in Elkhart County along the Baugo Creek, where stranded residents were picked up in boats. A state of emergency was declared in Lansing, Michigan, due to expected flooding. Heavy runoff inflicted flooding on areas along the Ohio River since the weekend.

In the Columbus area, two to three inches of rain have fallen in the past week–a month’s worth in a normally dry February–and more waves of rain are expected Friday and Saturday, before a cold front crosses the state late Saturday night and brings in somewhat cooler, drier air.

A flooding warning has been issued for the Scioto River at Prospect, where minor flooding is expected in the next 24 hours. Flood advisories were in effect early on Thursday for the southeastern counties, and flood watch continues for areas south of I-70 and much of eastern Ohio through Sunday.

