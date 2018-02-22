Franklin County Sheriff: I will not tolerate school threats

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin issued a statement Thursday in response to several school shooting threats in and around Central Ohio.

The statement reads:

There have been numerous school threats around Central Ohio recently. Let me make something abundantly clear… I will not tolerate this in our county whether it is a joke or not. There is nothing funny about it and I will ensure those who do so will be held accountable for their actions. We take school safety very, very seriously. If you see something, say something. -Sheriff Baldwin

Columbus City Schools also made a post Thursday, saying all threats to school safety are taken seriously.

Central Middle School in Pataskala announced Thursday that classes will be canceled Friday due to a threat.