Gold for Team USA Women’s Hockey

Aaron Nolan Published:
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018: Gold medalists, US players celebrate during a victory ceremony for the women's ice hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – For the third Olympic games in a row, women’s hockey has come down to Team USA versus Team Canada.

In fact, our neighbors to the north have won four consecutive gold medals. The last women’s gold for Team USA? Twenty years ago.

This one was a fantastic game. From the start, the crowd from both countries was into this game and the play on the ice was intense and physical.

Team USA would strike first but Canada would respond with two goals in the second.

The red, white and blue had the equalizer in the third period, meaning it was time for 20 more minutes of hockey.

Overtime saw a very offensive Team USA but Canada’s goalie was fantastic in the game. After overtime, the teams were still knotted up at 2. So, in international play, we go to a five-goal penalty style shootout. Both teams getting one goal, so we add a sixth shot and on the stick of Jocelyne Lamoureux, Team USA is up one. And then the American Goalie Maddie Rooney, only 20-years-old with the stop of her life. Team USA is golden again.

In addition to 20 years without a gold medal in women’s hockey, this day is also 38 years removed from the “Miracle on Ice” and wow what a moment to be there!

Photos: USA Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold at South Korea 2018

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s