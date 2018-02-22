Injuries reported after semi-truck crashes into Union Co. home

UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies say there were injuries reported after a semi-truck crashed into a home in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, early Thursday morning, deputies were called to the area of U.S. 42 between Watkins and Jerome roads on the report of a vehicle into a home.

Deputies say two people were in the house when a semi-truck crashed into it. One of the people in the home was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries is not known at this time.

U.S. 42 remains closed in the area while emergency crews remain on scene.