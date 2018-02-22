Kathleen West Murder: Husband Arrested in Death of Mom Living Double Life on the Internet

The husband of Alabama mom Kathleen West, who led a double life as a provocative model on the internet before cops say she was brutally slain, has been arrested in her death.

Jeff West was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

Kathleen West’s body was found at 5 a.m. on Jan. 13 on the sidewalk across the street from her house, wearing only a sports bra and bleeding from the head.

She had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police in Calera, Ala., are crediting Inside Edition’s coverage of the case with filling in some key missing pieces.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Inside Edition shows the couple shopping and laughing inside a liquor store at 8:40 p.m., eight hours before the discovery of her body.

As they leave the liquor store, her husband is seen giving her a playful pat on her behind.

Police Chief Sean Lemley said that the couple seemed happy in the video, but “unfortunately domestic [cases] turn bad very quickly. Anything can trigger them. You get into an argument, it can turn bad quickly.”

Cops won’t say what caused them to fight.

Kathleen was a stay-at-home mom but she also posted sexy selfies in low cut outfits on subscription-only adult websites where she went by the username “Kitty Kat West”

Her husband apparently knew all about it, cops say.

Lemley said that investigators spoke to West twice prior to his arrest.

“In the times that I have seen him, he didn’t seem to be very upset,” Lemley said.

The couple’s 12-year-old daughter was not at home when the killing took place, according to police.

RELATED STORIES



Woman Becomes Private Eye to Help Solve Murder of Best Friend Killed in 1984





Woman Charged With Murder After Father of 2 Killed In Crash During Her Alleged Suicide Attempt





Alexandria Duval Acquitted of Murder in Death of Her Twin Sister in Hawaii Car Crash

