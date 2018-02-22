Licking Heights middle school student accused of threatening school shooting

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — A seventh-grade student at Licking Heights Central Middle School is under arrest after authorities said he threatened to carry out a shooting at the school.

According to police, a school resource officer identified the student who was removed from a bus and taken into custody before the school day.

Investigators said he was not carrying a weapon.

Superintendent Philip Wagner said he notified parents of the incident, with a telephone call, once the student was placed under arrest.

“School safety is something that’s paramount to what we do,” he explained. “Whether it’s an alleged copycat or not, we’re going to pursue it.”

The unidentified student is charged with menacing, and due in juvenile court on Friday.

The alleged incident is the second threat made at Central Middle School, in as many days.

Police said they are also investigating a written threat, discovered in a girl’s bathroom.

“If a threat comes out, we will look into it and investigate it, to see if there’s anything to it,” said Pataskala Deputy Chief Michael Boales.

So far, no arrests have been made in this first threat.

