Logan-Hocking schools closed Friday due to threat

By Published:

LOGAN, OH (WCMH) — All schools in the Logan-Hocking School District will be closed Friday due to a threat.

According to the district:

The Logan-Hocking School District will be CLOSED tomorrow (Friday, February 23, 2018) due to a threat that was made toward area schools. Multiple police agencies are investigating the matter at this time, which will continue throughout the night. More information will be released as soon as it is made available to the district from the investigating agencies. The Logan-Hocking School District is committed to the safety of its students and staff. Based on the current information we have at this time it is best to cancel. Thank you for your cooperation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s