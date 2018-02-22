Logan-Hocking schools closed Friday due to threat

LOGAN, OH (WCMH) — All schools in the Logan-Hocking School District will be closed Friday due to a threat.

According to the district:

The Logan-Hocking School District will be CLOSED tomorrow (Friday, February 23, 2018) due to a threat that was made toward area schools. Multiple police agencies are investigating the matter at this time, which will continue throughout the night. More information will be released as soon as it is made available to the district from the investigating agencies. The Logan-Hocking School District is committed to the safety of its students and staff. Based on the current information we have at this time it is best to cancel. Thank you for your cooperation.