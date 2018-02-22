Man accused of killing Columbus woman showed up unannounced at office of state representative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On January 29, police found the body of Rachael Anderson.

On that same day, Anthony Pardon, the 53-year-old man charged with raping, torturing and murdering the 24-year-old woman, popped in, unannounced at the office of State Rep. Bernadine Kennedy-Kent.

Pardon has a violent criminal history and has been in and out of prison, most recently on parole from Georgia.

Rep. Kennedy-Kent (D) said security at Riffe Tower didn’t follow protocol, and she’s demanding answers.

Rep. Kennedy-Kent told NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi, “I am extremely angry. I still think about it. Think about what could have happened.”

Security protocol is clearly posted on signs inside Riffe Tower, informing, “visitors must register with security using a photo ID.” Rep. Kennedy-Kent said Pardon managed to get to her office on the 14th floor without a photo ID.

She says Pardon provided security with his social security card, birth certificate, an Ohio fishing license, and certificate of discharge from the Georgia Dept. of Corrections. Pardon was released in June of 2017, after serving ten years for forgery and failing to register as a sex offender.

Riffe Center security protocol states “visitors without proper identification can be admitted into the facility if they have a scheduled meeting with an employee,” and that employee vouches for them.

Rep. Kennedy-Kent says Pardon did not have an appointment with her office.

“To me, the person responsible is the person who allowed him to go through without proper identification,” she said.

Riffe Tower contracts with Allied Universal Security Services. When Sussi dropped by to talk with the security chief, he was told he wasn’t available.

Rep. Kenned-Kent said Pardon came to her office to get help with obtaining an Ohio identification card, which he received eight days before police arrested him for the rape, torture, and murder of Rachael Anderson.

“It’s very chilling,” said Rep. Kennedy-Kent. “ Because he was just in my office.”

Alone with Rep. Kennedy-Kent’s female aide.

“Everyone there was placed at risk.”