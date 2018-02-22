Missing the Podium: Hitting the rink for ice hockey

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s almost impossible to watch the Winter Olympics and not be in awe of the talents of these athletes in various sports. But have you ever thought about just how hard those sports are?

The NBC4 Today team of Monica, Matt, Bob and Jennifer thought it would be a good idea to try some of those sport out. Let’s just say, they should probably stick to the studio.

In this edition of “Missing The Podium”, the group headed to Nationwide Arena to work with former Blue Jackets forward Andrew Cassels to learn the basics of hockey. Needless to say, don’t expect them to be suiting up for Team USA anytime soon.