Ohio’s big 3 make top 50 list of America’s sinful cities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A study that included categories like “excessive drinking”, “potential cheaters”, “adult entertainment establishments per capita” and “most active tinder users,” ranked Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati among the 50 most sinful.

The analysis by WalletHub looked at cities across the country and compared 32 measures to determine the most sinful cities in America.

They ranked Cincinnati 21st, Cleveland 24th, and Columbus 36th.

Not surprisingly, Sin City itself, Las Vegas, was ranked the number 1 Most Sinful City in America.

Read the full study here: WalletHub