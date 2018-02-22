Police searching for suspect after robbery at Columbus Family Dollar

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Family Dollar.

According to the Columbus Division of Police on February 19, 2018 Family Dollar at 1600 Lockbourne Road was robbed. The suspect entered the store at approximately 1:38pm and approached the employee at the register. The suspect displayed a handgun from under the hat he was holding and demanded money and cigarettes. Once he received the money and cigarettes he fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5’10”, 160lbs and was wearing a red and black plaid shirt over a black hoodie.

The pictures provided of the suspect are from the video surveillance cameras inside the store.

If anyone has information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect police ask you to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.