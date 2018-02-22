COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Family Dollar.
According to the Columbus Division of Police on February 19, 2018 Family Dollar at 1600 Lockbourne Road was robbed. The suspect entered the store at approximately 1:38pm and approached the employee at the register. The suspect displayed a handgun from under the hat he was holding and demanded money and cigarettes. Once he received the money and cigarettes he fled on foot.
The suspect was described as a black male between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5’10”, 160lbs and was wearing a red and black plaid shirt over a black hoodie.
The pictures provided of the suspect are from the video surveillance cameras inside the store.
PHOTOS: Police searching for suspect after robbery at Columbus Family Dollar
PHOTOS: Police searching for suspect after robbery at Columbus Family Dollar x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: White House ‘die-in’
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Four arrested in Hocking Co. drug bust
-
PHOTOS: John-Henry Krueger wins silver in 1000m
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
PHOTOS: Lea Ann Parsley
-
PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
-
Mikala Shiffrin dominates Giant Slalom
-
Team USA falls to Slovenia
-
Troopers seize nearly $200K worth of marijuana
If anyone has information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect police ask you to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.