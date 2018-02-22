Quick-Thinking Cop Catches Boy After He Falls From Window

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

An Egyptian police officer made an astonishing catch over the weekend as he saved a young boy who had fallen out of a window.

Officer Kameel Fathy Geed, 45, was on patrol with two other cops outside a bank in Asyut Saturday when the group spotted 5-year-old Ammar Motaz Abd El-Salam hanging from the third floor of an apartment building.

Forced to think quickly, Geed and his two colleagues saw a rug dangling over a barricade nearby. They grabbed it, opened it up beneath the window in hopes of breaking the child’s fall.

Video from the scene shows Geed signaling for the boy to come down and within seconds, the toddler drops into the officer’s arms. 

Geed catches the child before falling backwards into the rug.

The child was unharmed but one of the police officers was injured and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Egypt’s Interior Ministry.

The video was carried by Egyptian media outlets who hailed the policemen’s quick reaction as “heroic.”

RELATED STORIES


Pulse-Pounding Rescue Caught on Tape as Firefighters Catch Baby Tossed From Burning Building


Woman Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Laughing Hard


Is Your Balcony A Danger Zone?

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s