Ross County Sheriff Deputies stop for suspicious vehicle and make drug arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Deputies in Ross County have arrested a person on drug charges after stopping a suspicious vehicle.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped at the 1st Stop Gas Station in Bainbridge at approximately 9pm, Wednesday to check on a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies say they saw two gentleman, 37-year-old Jeremiah Miller and 33-year-old Sean Cawood actively overdosing. A squad was called and they transported Cawood to Adena Hospital.

A firearm was observed in plain sight in the vehicle and a search was conducted were deputies discovered meth, fentanyl, prescription drugs, cash, paraphernalia, items associated with drug trafficking, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also found stolen items.

Miller was arrested and charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. The investigation is still ongoing. Further charges will be filed once the investigation is concluded.

